Last year we started a movement for people to reconnect outdoors over the holidays. We closed on one of the most popular shopping days of the year, paid our 12,000+ employees to spend time outside, and invited America to join us. The response was overwhelmingly positive. More than 1.4 million people and 170 organizations chose to #OptOutside.
Will You Go Out With Us?
REI is committed to helping people tap into the joy, renewal and connection that comes from spending time outside with friends and family. This year, we are again closing our doors on Black Friday and paying our 12,000+ employees to spend time outdoors. And we’ve asked our nonprofit partners, government agencies and a short list of companies who care deeply for the outdoors to join us. These amazing organizations are listed below, and we’re grateful to say the list is growing every day. Read more about what we are doing from our CEO, Jerry Stritzke, here.
OptOutside Partners
What’s more, as this emotional video shows, we were able to join forces to help the dogs who truly need to get outside the most—shelter dogs and NYC dogs. Subaru dispatched a fleet of 30 vehicles to shuttle these shelter dogs and city dogs away from the concrete and up to Bear Mountain State Park where they were free to roam, sniff, drool and explore 5200 acres of awesome nature.
Subaru even made a donation to the ASPCA for every photo that dog lovers posted of their outdoor adventures. (Over 40,000 dogs lovers contributed!) All of us at REI are proud to have partnered with Subaru in giving dogs this amazing day. After all, we’re pretty sure the dogs would do it for us.
Acupuncture for Health
Adventure Advertising
Adventure to Fitness
Agua Drone
Ahnesti Haircare
Andre's Kitchen
Apothic Nature
Arc'teryx
Arizona Snowbowl
Asphalt Enterprises
Avid Trails
Bark Box
Bell Helmets
Big Agnes
Blackburn Design
Boise Green Bike
Brass Leather Co.
Bravo Bars
Brokeman's Running Company
Burton
Camelbak
Cascade West Development
Cooperative Council of North Carolina
Cowboy Charcoal
Crema Coffee
Cycling Western Colorado
Davey
Desert Divers Aquatic Center
Deuter
Dino-Software.com
DNK Presents
Dogger Jogger
Earth Bands
El Siete Dias
Em & El Organics
Enviromedia
Escapade Custom
Ever Check
Faces Orthodontics
Fera Style
Fin and Field
Fit Club 417
Fort Collins Brewery
Fox Marketing Group
Futerra
Gorilly Goods
Gregory Mountain Products
Giglio Awning
Gladwire
Haydel Consulting
Heal to Howl
Hifi Buys
Hike It Baby
Homegrown Trailers
Honey Stinger
Hops & Grain Craft Brewery
Hydroflask
Integris Health
iSurf School
KEEN
Keep It Public, Wyoming
Kinesis Living
Kuhl
LaCombe Coffee
Loop Works
Love Thy Nature Film
Lowa Boots
Loyalty Truth
Lutsen Mountains
Menasha Ridge Press
Meridian Line
Midwest Orthopedic
Misadventures Mag
Mod Paleo
MTN Town Magazine
NativX Travel
Nexo Technology
Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
Nparallel
NRG Insight
Nurun Co.
Nuun Hydration
O.A.R.S. Rafting
Oceanside Adventures
OneWorld One Ocean
Outdoor Research
Outt
Paintbox Soapworks
Play Creation
Perpetual Motion NW
Poppy Sports
Portland State University
prAna
Project Ethos
Quick USA
Red Barn Architecture
Red Brick Brewing
Red Mountain Resort
Remake
Rocker Down Studios
Rockymounts
Rogue Med
ROMR
Royal Gorge Zipline Tours
Royal Robbins
Ruffwear
Salon Bouge
Second Wind Sports
Serenbe
Signal Group
Smoky Mountain Adventure Camp
SoCal Ocean Racing
Specialized Timing
State of Mind Studio
StorQuest
Summer Sailstice
Sustainable Brands
Terrapin Beer Company
The Good Spread
The Growler
Trailhead Supply
Travel Kansas
Travel Oregon
Triangle Rock Club
Triple Pundit
Twisted Throttle
Vacation Races
Visit Mesa
Walnut Studiolo
WNEWS Today
WE Design
Webolutions
West Coast Heeler Pack
Western Pleasure Ranch
Weston Snowboards
Westside SEO
White Water Columbus
Wilderness Press
Wit & Measure
Wonderland Brewing
YETI
Zumi Dog
Nonprofit and Government Partners
52 Hike Challenge
Access Fund
Adventure Cycling Association
AIRIE
Alaska Wilderness League
Alliance For The Great Lakes
Amargosa Conservancy
American Alpine Club
American Camp Association
American Canoe Association
American Hiking Society
American Rivers
American River Conservancy
American Trails
American Volkssport Association (AVA)
American Whitewater
Amigos de Bolsa Chica
Anacostia Watershed Society Inc.
Anne Springs Close Greenway
Anoka County Parks
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
Appalachian Mountain Club
Appalachian Trail Conservancy
Archaeology Southwest
Arizona State Parks
Arizona Trail Association
Arkansas State Parks
Armand Bayou Nature Center
Aspen Valley Land Trust
Association for Experiential Education
Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education
Atlanta Beltline Partnership
Austin Parks Foundation
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers
Bay Area Ridge Trail Council
Bayou Land Conservancy
Big Bend National Park
Big Marsh
Bike Houston
Black Girls Do Bike
Black Girls Run
Blue Sky Funders
Bob Jones Nature Center
Bonner Springs Parks
Boston Harbor Now
Bourbon Women Atlanta
Boulder Climbing Community
BSA Troop 449, Renton, WA
Buckeye Trail Association
C&O Canal Trust Inc.
California State Parks
California State Parks Foundation
California Wilderness Coalition
Camber Outdoors
Canyon Adventures
Carolina Kayak Club
Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy
Carolina Thread Trail
Catamount Institute
Center for Biological Diversity
Central Ohio Mountain Biking Organization
Central Oregon Land Watch
Central Oregon Trail Alliance
Channel Islands Park Foundation
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper
Children & Nature Network
Choose Outdoors
Cibolo Nature Center
Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance
City Parks Alliance
City Of Lakes Nordic Ski Foundation, The Loppet Foundation
City of Olympia, Parks Stewardship
Clark Fork Coalition
Clean Jordan Lake
Climate Ride
Climbing Resource Advocates for Greater Sacramento
Colorado Canyons Association
Colorado Mountain Bike Association
Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office
Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Colorado Youth Corps
Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks
Commonweal Conservancy, Inc.
Conejos Clean Water
Conservation Alliance
Conservation Colorado
Conservation Lands Foundation
Conservation Legacy
Consortium for Ocean Leadership
Continental Divide Trail Coalition
Creation Justice Ministries
D.C. Green Groups List
Dakota County Parks
Delaware Children in Nature
Delaware Nature Society
Delaware State Parks
Denali Education Center
Discover Outdoors
Discover Your Forest
Dolan Springs Trail System
Dunes Learning Center
EarthCorps
East Bay Regional Park District
East Coast Greenway Alliance
Eastern National
Eastside Audubon Society
Ecotrust
Essex Heritage
Everett Mountain Search & Rescue
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
Families in Nature
Fairfax County Park Foundation
First State National Historical Park
Florida Hikes
FORCE MTB
Forest Park Conservancy
Forest Preserve Foundation
Forterra
Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area
Friends of Acadia
Friends of the Arizona Joshua Tree Forest
Friends of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge
Friends of the Blue Hills Charitable Trust
Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness
Friends of Capitol Forest
Friends of the Chicago River
Friends of the Columbia Gorge
Friends Of Crowders Mountain Inc
Friends of Eagle River Nature Center Inc.
Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks
Friends of the High Line Inc.
Friends of the Inyo
Friends of Island Lake State Recreation Area
Friends of Lake Sammamish
Friends of the Lower Olentangy Watershed (FLOW)
Friends of the Mississippi River
Friends of Oregon Badlands Wilderness
Friends of Organ Mountains
Friends of Princeton Open Space
Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness
Friends of Sloan Canyon, NV
Friends of Stafford Lake Bike Park
Friends of Tandy Hills Natural Area
Friends of Trees
Friends of Tryon Creek
Friends of the Wissahickon
Friends of Van Cortland Park
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park
Friends of White Clay Creek State Park
Gallatin Valley Land Trust
Galveston Bay Foundation
Georgia State Parks
Georgia Trail Summit
GetOutHereHouston.org
Girl Trek
Glacier National Park Conservancy
Grand Canyon Association
Grand Staircase Escalante Partners
Great Outdoors Colorado
Great Parks
Great Peninsula Conservancy
Greater Metro Parks - Tacoma
Hells Canyon Preservation Council
Hellstern Middle School
Hidden Villa
Hill Country Conservancy and the Violet Crown Trail
Hip Camp
Hoosier Mountain Bike Association
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
Houston Wilderness
Huron-Clinton Metroparks Foundation
Ice Age Trail Alliance
Idaho Conservation League
Idaho Trails Association
IMBA
Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Inspiring Connections Outdoors - Sierra Club Outdoors
Islandwood, Bainbridge
Jacksonville State University Field School
Jefferson County Open Space
Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism
Katy Prairie Conservancy
Keep Indianapolis Beautiful
Kupu
Kwiaht - Center for the Historical Ecology of the Salish Sea
Land Conservancy of West Michigan
Land Trust of Santa Cruz County
Latino Outdoors
Lawrence - Hopewell Trail Corporation
Leave No Trace
Legacy Parks Foundation
Los Angeles Conservation Corps
Los Angeles Maritime Institute
Los Padres Forest Association Inc.
Los Padres ForestWatch
Lower Colorado River Authority
Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership
Lynden Sculpture Garden
Marine Conservation Institute
Mass Audubon
Mat-Su Ski Club
Methow Trails
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Mid-Atlantic Off Road Enthusiasts
Mining, Mineral and Natural Resources Education (MMNRE) Museum
Minnesota State Parks and Trails
Mississippi National River and Recreation Area–Coldwater Spring
Mississippi Park Connection
Mojave Desert Land Trust
Montana Conservation Corps
Montana Wilderness Association
MTB Missoula
National Association of State Park Directors
National Audubon
National Forest Foundation
National Interscholastic Cycling Association
National Marine Sanctuary
National Park Foundation
National Park Service
National Park Service Chesapeake Bay
National Parks Conservation Association
National Park Trust
National Recreation and Park Association
National Sports Center for the Disabled
Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin
Nature Discovery Center
Natural Leaders Network
Nature Bridge
Nearby Nature
NEEF
New Mexico State Parks
New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors
New Mexico Wilderness Alliance
New York-New Jersey Trail Conference Inc.
Newport Bay Naturalists and Friends
Nockamixon State Park
North American Association for Environmental Education
North Cascades Institute
North Country Trail Association
Northern High School Outdoor Education
Norwalk River Watershed Association Inc.
OAK
Onward & Upward
Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center
Openlands
Oregon Natural Desert Association Inc.
Oregon State Parks Foundation
Outdoor Afro
Outdoor Alliance
Outdoor Alliance - Colorado
Outdoor Alliance - Idaho
Outdoor Alliance - Montana
Outdoor Alliance - Oregon
Outdoor Alliance - Utah
Outdoor Foundation
Outdoor Industry Association
Outdoor Nation
Outside Las Vegas Foundation
PA Cleanways d.b.a. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful
Pacific Crest Trail Association
Palisades MTB, a chapter of IMBA
Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation
Palmetto Conservation Foundation
Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy
Park Pride Atlanta Inc.
Parks And Wildlife Foundation Of Texas Inc.
Partnership for a Healthier America
Partnership for the 21CSC
Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation
PeopleforBikes
Physician Leadership
Pisces Foundation
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
Placer Land Trust
Potomac Appalachian Trail Club Inc.
Potomac Conservancy
Pringle Nature Center
Rails to Trails Conservancy
Rails To Trails of Blair County
Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden
Regional Parks Foundation
Rhode Island's Land Trusts
River Relief Inc.
River Revitalization Foundation
Riverfront Recapture Inc.
Riverside State Park Foundation
Roanoke Outside
Rock Creek Conservancy
Rocky Mountain Field Institute
Rocky Mountain Wild
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps
Russian Riverkeeper
Sacramento Valley Conservancy
Sail Sand Point
Salem Area Trail Alliance
Salt Lake Climbers Alliance
San Diego Canyonlands Inc.
San Diego Mountain Biking Association
San Diego River Park Foundation
San Diego Water Trail Association
San Dieguito River Valley Land Conservancy
San Mateo County Parks And Recreation Foundation
Santa Clara County Parks
Santa Monica Mountains Fund
Save Our Canyons
Save the Bay
Save the Redwoods League
Seed Your Future
Sempervirens Fund
SF Rec and Park
SheJumps
Shoal Creek Conservancy
Sierra Avalanche Center
Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship
Sierra Club
Sierra Club - NYC Inspiring Connections Outdoors
Sierra Club Outdoors
Sierra Club Outdoors - Military
Sierra Foothill Conservancy
Singletrack Advocates
Sonoma County Regional Parks
Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation
Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists (SDMB)
SORBA Jax
SORBA - Upstate SC
SOS Outreach
South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks
Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land
Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards
Southwest Montana Climbers Coalition
St. Croix River Association
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park
Superior Hiking Trail Association
Surfrider Foundation
Sweetbriar Outdoors
Tahoe Rim Trail Association
Tapteal Greenway
Tarheel Trailblazers
Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association
Tennessee State Parks
Texas Conservation Corps - American Youth Works
Texas State Park Ambassadors
The Corps Network
The Friends of Cheasty Greenspace at Mt.View (FCGMV)
The Greenway Foundation
The Land Conservancy of New Jersey
The Land Trust of the Treasure Valley
The Mazamas
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University
The Mountaineers
The Muskingum Lakes Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association
The Ocean Foundation, Washington, D.C.
The Park People
The Pew Charitable Trusts
The Shenandoah National Park Trust
The Spokane Mountaineers
The Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve
The Trustees
The Western Slope Conservation Center
The Wilderness Society
Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership
Three Rivers Parks
Timucuan Trail Parks Foundation
Trails 50
Trails and Open Space Coalition
Trails for Illinois
Transforming Youth Outdoors
Treasure Valley Family YMCA
Treepeople Inc.
Trees Atlanta
Trinidad Coastal Land Trust
Truckee Donner Land Trust
Trust for Public Land
Trust for the George Washington Parkway
University of South Alabama
US Play Coalition
Ventana Wilderness Alliance A Non Profit California Corporation
Venture Out Project
Vermont State Parks
Virginia State Parks
Vive Northwest
Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado
Voyageurs National Park Association
Wasatch Backcountry Alliance
Washington Area Bicyclist Association
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Washington Nature
Washington Outdoor Alliance
Washington State Trails Coalition
Washington Trails Association
Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition
Washington's National Park Fund
Weber Pathways
Weir Farm National Historic Site
Western Rivers Conservancy
Whatcom Land Trust
Whimps Mountain Bike Coalition
Whiterock Conservancy
Wild Olympics
Wild Salmon Center
Wilderness Awareness
Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
Willamette Riverkeeper
Willamette Partnership
Winter Wildlands
Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association Inc.
Yellowstone Association
Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative
YMCA
YMCA - Camp Cherokee
YMCA of the East Bay
YMCA of Greater Omaha
YMCA - Kansas City
YMCA - Rockies
YMCA - Salt Lake
YMCA - Seattle
YMCA - Snow Mountain Ranch
Yosemite Conservancy
Please share your outdoor experiences by using the hashtag #OptOutside on social media, and to show your support for the movement at REI.com/opt-outside if you haven’t already.