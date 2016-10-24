Last year we started a movement for people to reconnect outdoors over the holidays. We closed on one of the most popular shopping days of the year, paid our 12,000+ employees to spend time outside, and invited America to join us. The response was overwhelmingly positive. More than 1.4 million people and 170 organizations chose to #OptOutside.

Will You Go Out With Us?

REI is committed to helping people tap into the joy, renewal and connection that comes from spending time outside with friends and family. This year, we are again closing our doors on Black Friday and paying our 12,000+ employees to spend time outdoors. And we’ve asked our nonprofit partners, government agencies and a short list of companies who care deeply for the outdoors to join us. These amazing organizations are listed below, and we’re grateful to say the list is growing every day. Read more about what we are doing from our CEO, Jerry Stritzke, here.

OptOutside Partners

Nonprofit and Government Partners

52 Hike Challenge

Access Fund

Adventure Cycling Association

AIRIE

Alaska Wilderness League

Alliance For The Great Lakes

Amargosa Conservancy

American Alpine Club

American Camp Association

American Canoe Association

American Hiking Society

American Rivers

American River Conservancy

American Trails

American Volkssport Association (AVA)

American Whitewater

Amigos de Bolsa Chica

Anacostia Watershed Society Inc.

Anne Springs Close Greenway

Anoka County Parks

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Appalachian Mountain Club

Appalachian Trail Conservancy

Archaeology Southwest

Arizona State Parks

Arizona Trail Association

Arkansas State Parks

Armand Bayou Nature Center

Aspen Valley Land Trust

Association for Experiential Education

Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education

Atlanta Beltline Partnership

Austin Parks Foundation

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

Bay Area Ridge Trail Council

Bayou Land Conservancy

Big Bend National Park

Big Marsh

Bike Houston

Black Girls Do Bike

Black Girls Run

Blue Sky Funders

Bob Jones Nature Center

Bonner Springs Parks

Boston Harbor Now

Bourbon Women Atlanta

Boulder Climbing Community

BSA Troop 449, Renton, WA

Buckeye Trail Association

C&O Canal Trust Inc.

California State Parks

California State Parks Foundation

California Wilderness Coalition

Camber Outdoors

Canyon Adventures

Carolina Kayak Club

Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy

Carolina Thread Trail

Catamount Institute

Center for Biological Diversity

Central Ohio Mountain Biking Organization

Central Oregon Land Watch

Central Oregon Trail Alliance

Channel Islands Park Foundation

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Children & Nature Network

Choose Outdoors

Cibolo Nature Center

Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance

City Parks Alliance

City Of Lakes Nordic Ski Foundation, The Loppet Foundation

City of Olympia, Parks Stewardship

Clark Fork Coalition

Clean Jordan Lake

Climate Ride

Climbing Resource Advocates for Greater Sacramento

Colorado Canyons Association

Colorado Mountain Bike Association

Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Colorado Youth Corps

Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks

Commonweal Conservancy, Inc.

Conejos Clean Water

Conservation Alliance

Conservation Colorado

Conservation Lands Foundation

Conservation Legacy

Consortium for Ocean Leadership

Continental Divide Trail Coalition

Creation Justice Ministries

D.C. Green Groups List

Dakota County Parks

Delaware Children in Nature

Delaware Nature Society

Delaware State Parks

Denali Education Center

Discover Outdoors

Discover Your Forest

Dolan Springs Trail System

Dunes Learning Center

EarthCorps

East Bay Regional Park District

East Coast Greenway Alliance

Eastern National

Eastside Audubon Society

Ecotrust

Essex Heritage

Everett Mountain Search & Rescue

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance

Families in Nature

Fairfax County Park Foundation

First State National Historical Park

Florida Hikes

FORCE MTB

Forest Park Conservancy

Forest Preserve Foundation

Forterra

Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area

Friends of Acadia

Friends of the Arizona Joshua Tree Forest

Friends of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge

Friends of the Blue Hills Charitable Trust

Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness

Friends of Capitol Forest

Friends of the Chicago River

Friends of the Columbia Gorge

Friends Of Crowders Mountain Inc

Friends of Eagle River Nature Center Inc.

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks

Friends of the High Line Inc.

Friends of the Inyo

Friends of Island Lake State Recreation Area

Friends of Lake Sammamish

Friends of the Lower Olentangy Watershed (FLOW)

Friends of the Mississippi River

Friends of Oregon Badlands Wilderness

Friends of Organ Mountains

Friends of Princeton Open Space

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness

Friends of Sloan Canyon, NV

Friends of Stafford Lake Bike Park

Friends of Tandy Hills Natural Area

Friends of Trees

Friends of Tryon Creek

Friends of the Wissahickon

Friends of Van Cortland Park

Friends of Virgin Islands National Park

Friends of White Clay Creek State Park

Gallatin Valley Land Trust

Galveston Bay Foundation

Georgia State Parks

Georgia Trail Summit

GetOutHereHouston.org

Girl Trek

Glacier National Park Conservancy

Grand Canyon Association

Grand Staircase Escalante Partners

Great Outdoors Colorado

Great Parks

Great Peninsula Conservancy

Greater Metro Parks - Tacoma

Hells Canyon Preservation Council

Hellstern Middle School

Hidden Villa

Hill Country Conservancy and the Violet Crown Trail

Hip Camp

Hoosier Mountain Bike Association

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Houston Wilderness

Huron-Clinton Metroparks Foundation

Ice Age Trail Alliance

Idaho Conservation League

Idaho Trails Association

IMBA

Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Inspiring Connections Outdoors - Sierra Club Outdoors

Islandwood, Bainbridge

Jacksonville State University Field School

Jefferson County Open Space

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism

Katy Prairie Conservancy

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

Kupu

Kwiaht - Center for the Historical Ecology of the Salish Sea

Land Conservancy of West Michigan

Land Trust of Santa Cruz County

Latino Outdoors

Lawrence - Hopewell Trail Corporation

Leave No Trace

Legacy Parks Foundation

Los Angeles Conservation Corps

Los Angeles Maritime Institute

Los Padres Forest Association Inc.

Los Padres ForestWatch

Lower Colorado River Authority

Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Marine Conservation Institute

Mass Audubon

Mat-Su Ski Club

Methow Trails

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Mid-Atlantic Off Road Enthusiasts

Mining, Mineral and Natural Resources Education (MMNRE) Museum

Minnesota State Parks and Trails

Mississippi National River and Recreation Area–Coldwater Spring

Mississippi Park Connection

Mojave Desert Land Trust

Montana Conservation Corps

Montana Wilderness Association

MTB Missoula

National Association of State Park Directors

National Audubon

National Forest Foundation

National Interscholastic Cycling Association

National Marine Sanctuary

National Park Foundation

National Park Service

National Park Service Chesapeake Bay

National Parks Conservation Association

National Park Trust

National Recreation and Park Association

National Sports Center for the Disabled

Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin

Nature Discovery Center

Natural Leaders Network

Nature Bridge

Nearby Nature

NEEF

New Mexico State Parks

New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors

New Mexico Wilderness Alliance

New York-New Jersey Trail Conference Inc.

Newport Bay Naturalists and Friends

Nockamixon State Park

North American Association for Environmental Education

North Cascades Institute

North Country Trail Association

Northern High School Outdoor Education

Norwalk River Watershed Association Inc.

OAK

Onward & Upward

Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center

Openlands

Oregon Natural Desert Association Inc.

Oregon State Parks Foundation

Outdoor Afro

Outdoor Alliance

Outdoor Alliance - Colorado

Outdoor Alliance - Idaho

Outdoor Alliance - Montana

Outdoor Alliance - Oregon

Outdoor Alliance - Utah

Outdoor Foundation

Outdoor Industry Association

Outdoor Nation

Outside Las Vegas Foundation

PA Cleanways d.b.a. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

Pacific Crest Trail Association

Palisades MTB, a chapter of IMBA

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation

Palmetto Conservation Foundation

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

Park Pride Atlanta Inc.

Parks And Wildlife Foundation Of Texas Inc.

Partnership for a Healthier America

Partnership for the 21CSC

Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation

PeopleforBikes

Physician Leadership

Pisces Foundation

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

Placer Land Trust

Potomac Appalachian Trail Club Inc.

Potomac Conservancy

Pringle Nature Center

Rails to Trails Conservancy

Rails To Trails of Blair County

Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden

Regional Parks Foundation

Rhode Island's Land Trusts

River Relief Inc.

River Revitalization Foundation

Riverfront Recapture Inc.

Riverside State Park Foundation

Roanoke Outside

Rock Creek Conservancy

Rocky Mountain Field Institute

Rocky Mountain Wild

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps

Russian Riverkeeper

Sacramento Valley Conservancy

Sail Sand Point

Salem Area Trail Alliance

Salt Lake Climbers Alliance

San Diego Canyonlands Inc.

San Diego Mountain Biking Association

San Diego River Park Foundation

San Diego Water Trail Association

San Dieguito River Valley Land Conservancy

San Mateo County Parks And Recreation Foundation

Santa Clara County Parks

Santa Monica Mountains Fund

Save Our Canyons

Save the Bay

Save the Redwoods League

Seed Your Future

Sempervirens Fund

SF Rec and Park

SheJumps

Shoal Creek Conservancy

Sierra Avalanche Center

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship

Sierra Club

Sierra Club - NYC Inspiring Connections Outdoors

Sierra Club Outdoors

Sierra Club Outdoors - Military

Sierra Foothill Conservancy

Singletrack Advocates

Sonoma County Regional Parks

Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation

Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists (SDMB)

SORBA Jax

SORBA - Upstate SC

SOS Outreach

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks

Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land

Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards

Southwest Montana Climbers Coalition

St. Croix River Association

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Superior Hiking Trail Association

Surfrider Foundation

Sweetbriar Outdoors

Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Tapteal Greenway

Tarheel Trailblazers

Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association

Tennessee State Parks

Texas Conservation Corps - American Youth Works

Texas State Park Ambassadors

The Corps Network

The Friends of Cheasty Greenspace at Mt.View (FCGMV)

The Greenway Foundation

The Land Conservancy of New Jersey

The Land Trust of the Treasure Valley

The Mazamas

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University

The Mountaineers

The Muskingum Lakes Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association

The Ocean Foundation, Washington, D.C.

The Park People

The Pew Charitable Trusts

The Shenandoah National Park Trust

The Spokane Mountaineers

The Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve

The Trustees

The Western Slope Conservation Center

The Wilderness Society

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Three Rivers Parks

Timucuan Trail Parks Foundation

Trails 50

Trails and Open Space Coalition

Trails for Illinois

Transforming Youth Outdoors

Treasure Valley Family YMCA

Treepeople Inc.

Trees Atlanta

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust

Truckee Donner Land Trust

Trust for Public Land

Trust for the George Washington Parkway

University of South Alabama

US Play Coalition

Ventana Wilderness Alliance A Non Profit California Corporation

Venture Out Project

Vermont State Parks

Virginia State Parks

Vive Northwest

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado

Voyageurs National Park Association

Wasatch Backcountry Alliance

Washington Area Bicyclist Association

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Washington Nature

Washington Outdoor Alliance

Washington State Trails Coalition

Washington Trails Association

Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition

Washington's National Park Fund

Weber Pathways

Weir Farm National Historic Site

Western Rivers Conservancy

Whatcom Land Trust

Whimps Mountain Bike Coalition

Whiterock Conservancy

Wild Olympics

Wild Salmon Center

Wilderness Awareness

Wildlands Restoration Volunteers

Willamette Riverkeeper

Willamette Partnership

Winter Wildlands

Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association Inc.

Yellowstone Association

Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative

YMCA

YMCA - Camp Cherokee

YMCA of the East Bay

YMCA of Greater Omaha

YMCA - Kansas City

YMCA - Rockies

YMCA - Salt Lake

YMCA - Seattle

YMCA - Snow Mountain Ranch

Yosemite Conservancy

Please share your outdoor experiences by using the hashtag #OptOutside on social media, and to show your support for the movement at REI.com/opt-outside if you haven’t already.